Dancehall Artist Nigy Boy Declares ‘Judgement Day’ On 25 Women 

The debut of Nigy Boy’s new Rvssian-produced Judgment Day track on the Payment Plan riddim, has sparked renewed praise of the Continental singer as a potential saviour of the Dancehall genre, which some argue has been waning in the shadow of Trap music’s emergence.

During an appearance on Pix II News on Tuesday, Nigy Boy revealed that he wrote the song whilst at the office where he is currently doing his internship as part of the fulfillment of his law degree.

“I wrote that song while I was in the office… I wrote that song, got it to Rvssian who is the producer behind both songs – Continent and this one – and he said, “I don’t have to listen to this twice. This is it,’” he explained.

“And he signed off on it and he said ‘when you coming to Miami? And it just so happened that the same day we shot video. I had a show in Miami; went to Miami, shot the video; did the show and here we are now delivering Judgment,” he quipped.

In the song, which is which is laced with a litany of literary devices, particularly imagery, Nigy Boy who is studying History and Political Science at the Stony Brook University in New York, uses the legal system as a metaphor for his bedroom activities.

Humourously declaring himself judge, jury and executioner, he describes in his feel-good, funky hook, how he overrules, objects and even brings the girls to the “torture chamber”, among other things “one at a time”.

Nigy Boy also discussed his upcoming performance at Reggae Sumfest 2024 in his hometown, Montego Bay. He told the interviewers that the feeling was surreal.

“I never thought I would be sitting in this chair but, you know, I’m not just coming to give a performance at Reggae Sumfest. I’m Coming to create history in the island that I’m from. I’m coming to make a statement. For the world to see for the world to know that Jamaica is an island filled with talent from all corners. And you just need that, little light, that little exposure and wonders will happen afterwards,” he said.

Nigy’s fans who watched the official music video, which premiered on Rvssian’s YouTube channel, are railing for him. Many contend that Judgement Day stands as another testament to Nigy Boy’s ability to infuse Dancehall with substance and meaning, diverging from the prevalent themes of scamming, violence, witchcraft, and debauchery often found in Trap music.

“No pants down a batty, nor slackness. Just pure gold,” one woman noted after watching the video, whiole another added: NIGY BOY TURN BIG MAN NOW…for this is big man music. You outdid yourself and you are now the official Savior of Global Dancehall Music. This is PURE FIRE”.

“No badword; no nudity; no violence; no drug. Let’s jus appreciate greatness,” Catain noted, while another stated: “No bad words no sucking no popping of pill n the song full a lyrics n vibes ..the youth so creative n a put dem artist weh see out a dem two eyes to shame”.

Another declared: “See guys we can make songs that are not vulgar! Clean and effective!! Love the song Nigy badd!!”

Other fans contended that the manner in which Nigy articulates himself was helping to put the genre and Jamaica in a positive light and that his appearance on Pix II should serve as a blueprint for other artists as to how to handle interviews.

“You see in order to buss buss like what is about to happen here you need to be able to articulate yourself. Now Nigy is giving Jamaica a good image, a different perspective and maybe second thoughts on former perceptions. He is the opposite of many artists coming out, which is refreshing. And is in a position to do an interview, using vocabulary that these people are familiar with. Go Nigy, how yuh mean, show dem everybody nuh fully dunce!! Fully intelligent!!!” one woman said.

“The man is so calm and in control of this interview . He has well surpass 90% of ONSTAGE interviewers that came on Winford. The man need to teach tommy lee them and Alot of these young artist coming in the biz,” Mixedfeelingsmoments added.

Happy for the fact that Nigy has been releasing music that resonates, others commended him for injecting new vitality into the genre and offering a refreshing alternative to the other songs on the Payment Plan and the Dutty Money riddims, which are seen as saturated with superficial content.

“Dawgs find it again !! Man gone wid eh two riddim dem !! World music this Nigel !! WORLD MUSIC!!!! Baaadddddd youth,” one man said, while another noted: “Da bredda yah have di formula…song bad! Love fi see how oonuh a get dancehall back pon di right track!”

“The definition of true talent, melodies with simple but solid lyrics and a humor filled video to compliment the efforts, @Rvssian dancehall needs more of this,” one man stated.