WATCH: Mo’Nique Praises Katt Williams and Announces She is Joining His Tour

143 1 minute read

Days after taking a page out of Katt Williams’s book and having a tell-all moment on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay, Mo’Nique announced she will join Katt on tour.

In a video posted online with her husband, Mo’Nique made the reveal.

“Y’all know that [Katt] is my fraternal twin brother, nonbiological,” Mo’Nique said. “I’m going to be joining my twin brother, Katt Williams, on The Dark Matter tour. Connecticut, I’ll see y’all tomorrow with our brother Katt Williams.”

She added, “For as funny and talented as you are, your heart is way bigger.”

Previously, Torrei Hart, Kevin Hart’s ex-wife, announced she would be joining the same tour.






