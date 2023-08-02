NYC Hot Spot Sei Less Unveils HipHop50 Menu with Dishes

New York City’s renowned celebrity hotspot restaurant, Sei Less, celebrates HipHop50 with a special menu paying homage to NYC’s legendary hip-hop artists. The menu features dishes and cocktails named after iconic hip-hop albums and songs from different generations.

Food enthusiasts can savor the HipHop50 experience with a pre-fixed meal, including an appetizer, entrée, and dessert, all for just $50. There are two premium-shelf VIP cocktails inspired by JAY-Z and Diddy’s albums, featuring their respective D’USSE Cognac and DeLeon Tequila brands, also priced at $50.

Among the delectable offerings are the “Unforgettable (French Montana)” appetizer—a crispy rock shrimp tempura with spicy aioli and cilantro, a personal favorite of French Montana. The “I Like It (Cardi B)” entrée delights with Beijing Chicken, red bean sauce, and candied walnuts, a dish previously enjoyed by the Bronx superstar during her visits. For dessert, indulge in “The Last Temptation (Ja Rule)”—a vanilla crème brulee with raspberry and yuzu meringue, relishing a favorite of Queens hip-hop icon Ja Rule and his family.

The HipHop50 menu will be available throughout August, providing foodies with an opportunity to dine like their favorite musicians and celebrate the rich legacy of NYC hip-hop.





