Drake To Celebrate ‘For All The Dogs’ During New Episode Of ‘Table For One’

Drake will celebrate his upcoming album, For All The Dogs, hours before its worldwide release during a new episode of his SiriusXM series, Table For One. The new episode will air live on Drake’s Sound 42 channel this Thursday (October 5) at 9pm ET on SiriusXM.

For those who want to catch it again or can’t tune in live, the entire episode will be available to stream anytime on the SiriusXM app and web player after its debut and will replay on Sound 42 during the times below.

Initially scheduled to come out last summer, For All The Dogs marks Drake’s first full-length project since Her Loss (2022), his collaboration with 21 Savage. The rap legend shared he postponed the original release in order to finish his It’s All a Blue tour.

The long-awaited album is tied to Drake’s first poetry book, Titles Ruin Everything: A Stream of Consciousness, released last June. While he has yet to announce the For All The Dogs tracklist, he did reveal that longtime collaborator Nicki Minaj will appear on it and that his son, Adonis, created the album art.





