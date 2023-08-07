1
[WATCH] Rapper CashFlow Harlem Sums Up The Alabama Riverfront Brawl With A Tearjerker

139 1 minute read

Social media has been in shambles this weekend after videos of a brawl in Alabama show several men came to the defense of a dock worker getting jumped by thugs. Rapper CashFlow Harlem released a freestyle summing up the events and it’s a tear jerker.

Several people were taken into custody Saturday at Montgomery’s Riverfront Park and the media is spinning the situation as a racially divided war but video shows it was about principle. 

It’s been reported that the fight began because a pontoon boat was blocking dock space needed to park a riverboat. That area is the regular spot reserved for the Harriott II Riverboat.
During the video, one witness, apparently watching from the riverboat, screamed repeatedly, “Y’all help that brother!” to onlookers who were on shore. It appears some people from the shore did join in to defend him, and the video shows at least one Black man dive into the water from the riverboat.While the black community cheered because of the unity we must also never forget those who were savagely taken away from us.

Watch CashFlow’s video below:






