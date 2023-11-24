Smartunez Unleashes Magic New Single ‘No Rush’ – In the dynamic realm of music, today signifies a pivotal moment for Smartunez. The artist is a rising star hailing from Enugu State, Nigeria. Smartunez continues to exceed expectations and enthrall audiences on his distinct musical odyssey.

About Smartunez

Smartunez was born Chibuike Victor Duru on July 10, 2000. He has swiftly risen from his origins as a church choir singer. Now, an established prominent figure in the music industry. He was voted UNN’s (University of Nigeria Nsukka) Next Rated Artist in 2021. His trajectory underscores his unwavering dedication to the craft. Smartunez’ unique approach to music revolves around the theme of escapism.

About the Single – ‘No Rush’

Smartunez’s compositions provide a haven for those seeking solace amidst political unrest in his native Enugu State. Transporting listeners to a realm where troubles momentarily dissipates. Smartunez’s music has become synonymous with emotional escape. Rooted in Afro Beats, his latest release, “No Rush,” stands as a contemporary masterpiece. It invites audiences to immerse themselves in a world of passion and longing.

While Afro pop remains the core of his style, Smartunez rejects confinement to a single genre. He is consistently experimenting with diverse musical styles and influences. Drawing inspiration from artists like Wizkid and Joeboy. He effortlessly infuses his compositions with a unique twist and creative flair.

Smartunez’s musical journey is just beginning. His dedication to crafting music focused on escapism positions him as a trailblazer in contemporary music. “No Rush” is poised to leave a lasting impact on the music scene. It boldly provides a pathway to emotional refuge and escape through art.

Download/Stream ‘No Rush’ Here

Follow Smartunez Online

TikTok / Twitter / Instagram

