Jack Harlow Retakes Top Spot on Billboard Hot 100 with “Lovin’ On Me”

Jack Harlow and his “Lovin’ On Me” single is again back on top of the Billboard Hot 100. The song ascended to the top spot from No. 2 for a fifth nonconsecutive week.

According to Luminate, Harlow’s track “Lovin on Me,” released under Generation Now/Atlantic Records, garnered 76.7 million radio airplay audience impressions, reflecting a 1% increase. It also accumulated 23.2 million streams, indicating a 10% decrease, and sold 6,000 downloads, showing a decline of 39% during the tracking week of Feb. 2-8.

You can see the top 10 for this week below.

