Bisquit & Dubouché Celebrate With A Story To Sip & Kwesta – Celebrating over 200 years of stories, innovation and adventure; the French cognac, known for its pioneering, tenacious spirit – Bisquit & Dubouché, proudly launches A Story to Sip campaign.

Bisquit & Dubouché Announce Kwesta as Global Ambassador

Recognised for its signature distilling process, Bisquit & Dubouché continues to inspire legacy through boldness alongside newly announced global ambassador – Kwesta.

Boasting over a decade in music, Kwesta has gifted audiences across the world with hit songs Ngud’, Mayibabo, Ngiyazifela Ngawe, and more. Carving his own way over the years, the rapper holds multiple accolades including 6 South African Music Awards, 4 South African Hip Hop Awards, 1 MTV Africa Music Award, and 1 Metro FM Award, earning him the title Da King Of African Rap (DaKAR).

Similar to the historically bold collaboration between Frenchmen Alexandre Bisquit and Adrien Dubouché; Kwesta showcases and narrates how he has remained distinct and progressive in his long-lasting music career.

Kwesta’s Global Campaign with Bisquit & Dubouché

In quintessential style, Kwesta toasts to 200 years of Bisquit & Dubouché and his successful 16 years in music with this global campaign – illustrating a parallel between the cognac and the musician.

Sharing his excitement on the brand ambassador partnership, leading rapper Kwesta said this, “Bisquit & Dubouché have recognised my journey over the years as one that goes beyond the ordinary and as a story that should be told. I am honored to join them as they celebrate over 200 years of distinctive cognac; and as I celebrate 16 years in the game. We can’t wait to share these Stories to Sip!”

In a statement about the campaign Christophe Prat, Campari Group French Icons Managing Director said “The Bisquit & Dubouché story is a proud heritage of 200 years that combines collaboration, innovation, boldness, and disruption to craft and distil an unmistakable cognac. Much like Bisquit & Dubouché, Kwesta’s story also carries the same distinct characteristics which form part of his legacy. We are proud to announce Kwesta as our global ambassador and are thrilled to launch our narrative campaign A Story to Sip.”

About Bisquit & Dubouché

Bisquit & Dubouché offers VS (Very Special), VSOP (Very Special Old Pale) and XO (Extra Aged, characterised by aromatic intensity, smoothness and superior aging potential) – each with distinctive features linked to the signature distillation process based on the long cut method which relies on the dexterity of those who make it. All 3 cognac’s are available in leading retailers nationwide. Including Norman Goodfellows, PnP Liquor, Spar Tops, Checkers Liquor and online stores.

Look out for Bisquit & Dubouché’s new Television Commercial featuring Kwesta and more exciting announcements as they share #AStoryToSip.

Visit the Bisquit & Dubouché Website or Social Media Pages for more details.

IG: @bisquitanddubouche @bisquitafrica #astorytosip #drinkresponsibly

Not for persons under 18. Remember to always Enjoy Responsibly.