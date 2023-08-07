TRACE Reaffirms Commitment To Gender Parity With Gender Equality Song

Leading global media and entertainment company TRACE has taken a significant step forward in supporting the fight against gender-based violence and promoting gender parity with its ongoing initiatives. Formally kick starting their efforts in 2020, all thematic shows were rescheduled with strictly 50% female content across all TRACE channels.

Then in 2021, TRACE initiated a talent search, inviting artists from across the country to submit audition clips, culminating in the creation of a powerful Gender Equality song that would amplify the message of gender equality, championing equal rights for all. The song was set to reflect the collective voice of individuals who strive for a world free from gender-based violence and inequality.

Since the Gender Equality track was released earlier this year, it has been garnering widespread appreciation and is currently playing on TRACE channels across Southern Africa.

To further amplify its message and contribute meaningfully to the cause, TRACE has committed to donating any proceeds from the song’s royalties to organizations that actively support the fight against gender-based violence and promote gender parity.

Committed to continuing it’s ongoing efforts in promoting gender parity and advocating for the eradication of gender-based violence through various initiatives and collaborations with like-minded organizations, TRACE this week announced its partnership with the TEARS Foundation, a non-profit organization that specializes in providing vital assistance and support to survivors of rape and sexual abuse. Proceeds from the song’s royalties will be donated to the TEARS Foundation to aid in their efforts to help survivors heal and rebuild their lives.

“We believe that the entertainment industry has a crucial role to play in driving positive social change. By dedicating 50% of our programming to female content we aim to challenge stereotypes, raise awareness, and foster a more inclusive and equal society,” said Valentine Gaudin Muteba, Managing Director TRACE Southern Africa and Lusophone Africa and added “The Trace team has worked very hard on the Gender Equality Song initiative and we are extremely excited about our partnership with the TEARS Foundation where the proceeds will be used for the right purpose.

