Infamous Photo From Notorious B.I.G.’s Contact Sheet To Be Auctioned Tomorrow

“THERE CAN ONLY BE ONE” showcases the original photo of The Notorious B.I.G., captured and selected for publication by Barron Claiborne in 1997. Archived for 26 years, this piece is a cutout from the original contact sheet, making it the only one of its kind ever created. Released by the artist in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, it presents a rare opportunity for true fans of The Notorious B.I.G., music collectors, and art enthusiasts to acquire one of the crown jewels of Hip-Hop history.

Originally syndicated by Corbis in 1997, this medium format contact sheet is sized at 6×7 centimeters and displays the film information along its borders. It is labeled on the front and signed by the artist on the back. Notably, during the labeling process, Corbis unintentionally marked the year as 1995, which adds a unique and special element to the piece. The auction winner will receive the physical artwork and will also gain ownership of its digital counterpart on the blockchain, ensuring provenance. As an exceptional bonus, the auction includes a one-on-one video call with the artist, to learn more about the historical moment when the portrait of Christopher Wallace, just three days before his passing, was taken.

“THERE CAN ONLY BE ONE” is the masterpiece of The King of New York (KONY) Collection, along with five other selected works, which are all directly available on Barron Claiborne’s own website.





