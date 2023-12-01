Mr Heinz & Early B unite for summer anthem ‘SpitBraai‘. – Fresh from an electrifying performance at Cotton Fest Cape Town, Mr. Heinz is joining forces with fellow Afrikaans rapper Early B. The highly anticipated summer release, ‘SpitBraai‘ is out today.

Produced by the renowned SAMA award-nominee Shaney Jay, “SpitBraai” marks the second collaboration between Mr. Heinz and Early B. This following the success of their previous hit, “CH?YS,” ft. YoungstaCPT.

“Spit Braai” is a fusion of Dance, Pop, and Hip-Hop, setting the perfect mood for summer festivities. Mr. Heinz emphasizes the cultural significance of braaing in South Africa.

“A lekker braai is never completed without a lekker braai salad.” ~ Mr Heinz

“Spit Braai” is set to be a standout addition to Mr. Heinz’s musical journey, delivering summer vibes and solidifying his impact in the Afrikaans rap music scene.

The song comes as a sequel to his well-received 6-track ‘Bishop Lavis’ EP. The EP garnered positive reception and showcased dynamic collaborations with notable artists. Featuring Maglera Doe Boy, YoungstaCPT, Bravo Le Roux, Dee Koala, K.Keed, Lookatups, Simulationrxps as well as BhutLegend.

About Mr. Heinz

Mr. Heinz, born Riaan Leonardo Scholtz, is a Cape Town-based Hip-Hop recording artist. With a career spanning over a decade, he has earned recognition for his unique style and impactful contributions to the South African music scene. Mr. Heinz remains committed to leaving a lasting legacy while inspiring positivity through his art.

Highlights of Mr. Heinz’s Journey

“Republic Of Ghamstad” Mixtape (2022): In 2022, Mr. Heinz released his first official mixtape, a special project symbolizing his come-up. Titled “Republic Of Ghamstad,” the mixtape features collaborations with some of South Africa’s hottest artists, including Early B, YoungstaCPT, Chad Da Don, KashCPT, Bravo Le Roux, Dee Koala, and Cream Machine.

“Bishop Lavis” Project (2023): As 2023 draws to a close, Mr. Heinz treats fans to a 6-track project titled “Bishop Lavis.” This project, executively produced by Shaney Jay, features an impressive lineup, including Maglera Doe Boy, YoungstaCPT, Bravo Le Roux, K.Keed, Lookatups, Simolutionrxps, and BhutLegend.

With “Spit Braai,” Mr. Heinz continues to showcase his versatility and musical prowess, promising listeners a festive experience that transcends boundaries.

Download / Stream ‘Spitbraai’ here

Follow Mr Heinz & Early B Online

Instagram: mrheinzcpt / earlybmusic

Facebook: mrheinzcpt / earlybmusic