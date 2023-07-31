[WATCH] Gillie Da King Thanks Friends, Fans and Supporters for Showing Love After His Son’s Death

Over the weekend, Gillie Da King and Wallo267 hosted Gillie Fest for their Million Dollaz Worth of Game brand. The event follows the untimely passing of Gillie’s son, Cheese, who was killed in a shooting in Philadelphia.

During Gillie’s time on stage, Gillie shared a message to the fans and loved ones in attendance.

Philadelphia’s rap royalty united to support Gillie Da King as he mourned the loss of his son. Wallo shared an image where Freeway, Meek Mill, and more pulled up on Gillie to offer their support in a trying time.

“Thank you everyone who came through these few days to show big cuzz love,” Wallo wrote. “The hugs, laughs, support means everything!”

According to ABC6-Philadelphia, area police are still investigating the death of Gillie’s son, 25-year-old Devin Spady, known as YNG Cheese. Spady was killed in a triple shooting. Spady was shot in the back in the 5800 block of Mascher Street in the Olney neighborhood. His funeral and viewing service as been set for The Met in Philadelphia.





