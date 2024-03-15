Today In Hip-Hop History: Dogg Pound Singer Nate Dogg Passed Away 13 Years Ago

On this date in 2011 in Long Beach, California, Nathaniel Hale, better known as rap/R&B crooner Nate Dogg, died from complications after suffering several strokes. He was 41 years old.

Introduced to the rap game by his Long Beach homie Snoop Dogg via their trio 213, which was the group that was brought to Dr. Dre by his little brother Warren G that made everyone in the trio West Coast legends.

Nate was a trailblazer in the rap/R&B fusion, with smash hits with Fabolous, Mobb Deep, Mos Def, Ludacris and many more, earning four Grammy nods.

Salute and condolences to the entire 213 family from the Mind Squad, The Source Magazine and the entire Northstar Media Group. Nate was an intricate member of our culture and will truly be missed.





