Cheez Beezy On The Rise to Stardom With New Single ‘Danko’ featuring Murumba Pitch & Tee Jay

Following the success of his viral hit song “Malema” that got the Sotho nation in a frenzy, Cheez Beezy has collaborated with Murumba Pitch on the soulful AmaPiano single, “Danko.” Produced by the talented Tee Jay, this uplifting track is out now and will immerse listeners in a melodic and heartfelt musical experience.

“Danko” showcases the dynamic collaboration between Cheez Beezy and Murumba Pitch, two acclaimed artists known for their ability to infuse rich vocals with infectious melodies. The soulful AmaPiano beat sets the perfect backdrop for the artists to express their gratitude and deep appreciation for a special someone, evoking a sense of joy and fulfillment.

The song opens with Cheez Beezy‘s melodic voice gracefully expressing his admiration for his beloved significant other. The heartfelt lyrics reflect the happiness and contentment experienced when in the presence of their loved one.

“Danko” delves into the artists’ perspectives on life and relationships. They convey the transformative effect their loved one has had on their entire existence, emphasizing the unique connection they share. With lyrics such as “Impilo yami yonke, Angikaze ngithande umuntu kanje” (My whole life, I’ve never loved someone like this), Cheez Beezy and Murumba Pitch evoke emotions of pure devotion and a deep-seated bond.

Photo by: Joey Moleleki / JM Photography



Produced by Tee Jay, the soulful AmaPiano soundscape of “Danko” further enhances the emotional depth and resonance of the lyrics. Tee Jay’s masterful production skills bring the track to life, elevating the overall musical experience and ensuring a captivating listening journey for fans of the genre.

His previous release “Malema” where he was featured by producer, DeeJay Zaca, has won the hearts of many South Africans having over a million Tik Tok views and countless video creations on the platform. The song instilled pride in the Sotho tribe and united different cultures as the whole country loved what they called “Sotho Maskandi.”

The song was about Cheez Beezy’s own aspirations and dreams and made reference to the contraversional politician, Julius Malema, who also gave the song a nod by reposting it on his X (formerly Twitter) feed. You can stream the song “Malema” on YouTube HERE.

With its release today, “Danko” is poised to make a significant impact on the AmaPiano scene and take Cheez Beezy’s career to new heights. The 3 musicians, Cheez Beezy, Murumba Pitch, and Tee Jay have seamlessly woven their talents together, creating a song that will touch the hearts of listeners worldwide.

“Danko” promises to be an uplifting and soul-stirring addition to any playlist, showcasing the artists’ collective prowess and their ability to create timeless music.

Stream/listen to ‘Danko’ HERE

Artwork Designed by Kamo Sekhurume / Muthaland



Follow Cheez Beezy Online

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Twitter

Source: Muthaland