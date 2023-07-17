Greasy Tunes – Exciting Spotify Playlist-Inspired Recipes!

Spotify Greasy Tunes which kicked off on the 1st of July in Braamfontein continues its intersection of food and music with the Amapiano Grooves-themed program, for its second week. This week’s Amapiano Grooves program delves into the world of Amapiano, with its jam-packed program which includes a live podcast recording with Gugulethu Nyatsumba of After School is After School, DJ sets, and artists’ performances. The DJ sets include music from Sgija, and Bacardi with Oskido heading Kwaito, while the stage sees prominent performances by Pcee and Justin99, Chley and more.

“It is often said that storytelling is closely linked to food with our kitchens serving as our own podcasts with family and friends as listeners. I couldn’t agree more. Spotify Greasy Tunes is this kitchen, with various creators telling their stories through music and podcasts while enjoying the best of South African greasy foods”, says Warren Bokwe, the Sub-Saharan lead music strategy and operations at Spotify.

To commemorate the month-long experiential pop-up, Spotify curated and paired recipes with weekly themes. We’ve shared two of the cafe’s recipes for you to make yourself at home. To tie in with this week’s Amapiano Grooves theme, try the AN ABSOLUTE BANGER – an Aromat spiced russian. Or whip up the BOMBASTIC BOERIE, a tangy coleslaw boerewors roll, with turmeric onion pickle.

THE BOMBASTIC BOERIE

Tangy coleslaw boerie with turmeric onion pickle

Makes 6

Ingredients

½ cup white grape vinegar

½ cup water

¼ cup white sugar

1 t turmeric

1 t salt

1 onion, thinly sliced

½ head cabbage

2 carrots

1 cup tangy mayonnaise

1 T chopped coriander

½ lemon, juiced

1 t salt

6 boerewors portions

6 hot dog buns

Method

For the turmeric onion pickle: Place the vinegar, water, sugar, turmeric, and salt in a small saucepan and bring to the boil. Pour the boiling liquid over the onions and place in the fridge for 3 – 8 hours to pickle. Store in the fridge in an airtight container for up to 8 days. For the tangy coleslaw: finely slice the cabbage head. Grate the carrots and add to the cabbage. Add the mayonnaise, coriander, lemon juice, and salt and mix through thoroughly.

Place in an airtight container and store in the fridge for up to 3 days. For the boerewors: braai the boerewors until cooked and juicy. Slice the hot dog buns in half, facing up. Place the boerewors in the bun, add a generous helping of coleslaw on the side of the sausage and top off with the bright yellow pickled onions. Serve immediately.

AN ABSOLUTE BANGER

Russian stick wors with Aromat – Makes 6

Ingredients

Sunflower oil for deep frying

8 Russians

2 cups cake our

2 t baking powder

2 cups maize meal

2 cups milk

2 eggs

1 t salt

1 t Aromat

½ t cayenne pepper

Aromat to season

Method:

Heat the oil in a medium pot to a medium high heat. Spear a bamboo skewer lengthways through each russian. To make the batter, mix the rest of the ingredients in a medium sized mixing bowl until smooth and without any lumps. Dip the russians in the batter and deep fry until golden brown and crispy. Remove from the oil, drain on kitchen towel and season with Aromat.

If you’re more interested in what’s cooking on the music front, head to the Spotify Greasy Tunes pop up which runs every Wednesday to Sunday until 30 July. For tickets and the lineup, head to spotify greasytunes.co.za.

