50 Cent Compares Rick Ross to Diddy by Recalling Drugging Lyric in “U.O.E.N.O”

50 Cent and Rick Ross are back at it again. Their ever-existing beef escalated after 50 joked on Ross and Meek Mill’s joint album sales. Rozay responded, which now receives an answer of 50, comparing The Biggest Boss to Diddy.

50 posted Ross’ controversial lyrics from his feature on Rocko’s “U.O.E.N.O.,” which Rozay rapped about drugging a woman. 50 connected Ross’ bars to recent drugging and rape accusations levied against Diddy. He then posted an image of the two together. You can see the post below.

Previously, 50 said in a video, “If you sell 31,009 CDs, I shouldn’t talk to you,” referencing the album sales. Ross made a more pointed statement.

“Got a DM say, ‘Rozay, we believe 50 Cent just made a comment about you online,’” Ross said. “I said, ‘Y’all don’t know 50 Cent like I do. He wouldn’t do that.’ For one, his bitch Dreamchasers. She been a Dreamchasers bitch for many years, still is. That’s when she told me I was her favorite.”





