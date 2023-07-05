The Source |Happy 45th Birthday Royce Da 5’9”!

Born July 5th, Detroit rapper/songwriter Royce Da 5’9” has kicked down doors in the music industry and demanded a spot in the most talked about ‘Top Emcees List’. Known for his strategic lyrical layout and clever word rhyme, he also has a knack for vividly telling stories through song. Best known as one half of the rap duo Bad Meets Evil with Eminem and one half of the hip hop duo PRhyme with DJ Premier. He was also one quarter of the hip hop group Slaughterhouse with Joe Budden, Joell Ortiz and Kxng Crooked. Recently he added producer to his repertoire with his first two producer placements on Eminem’s new album, Music to Be Murdered By.

His recent album, The Allegory touched on several topics promoting the advancement of black businesses, family as well as mental health in urban communities. Easily one of this generation’s greatest minds, Royce continues to grow and share his ideology unapologetically with the world. With an extensive discography of classics, each project Royce puts out offers a different outlook laced with bars. His keen sense of worldly topics spills all over his lyrics and now his social media platforms. Whether he is speaking on hip hop or respecting the Black Lives Matter movement, his passion for humanity is undeniable. His friend and longtime collaborator Eminem recently announced that Royce joined his Marshall Mathers Foundation as the director of community engagement and social justice initiatives to provide privilege for the underprivileged.

Happy Birthday to your favorite MC’s favorite MC!

We salute you king.

