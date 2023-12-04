2
44
45
9
4
13
26
35
24
47
11
10
22
21
1
8
48
14
31
49
39
30
46
40
50
5
34
37
15
33
18
16
25
32
20
43
7
29
3
23
38

Celebrities Who Suffered From Health Issues in 2023

138 Less than a minute

In 2022, Jurassic Park actor Sam Neill was diagnosed with a rare blood cancer. Months after going into remission, he revealed in his memoir Did I Ever Tell You This? that he had Stage 3 angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma.

Neill said he discovered his swollen glands while promoting Jurassic World Dominion in Los Angeles. From there, he went through brutal “conventional chemotherapies” to help himself survive the terrifying fight.

“There were times in the last year where I had to look at myself in the mirror, and I wasn’t a pretty sight,” he said. “I was stripped of any kind of dignity. I was in, really, a fight for my life.”


Source link

138 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Yemen, Houthis, S.Arabia hail Biden's decision on Yemen

Yemen, Houthis, S.Arabia hail Biden’s decision on Yemen

We Join Thug Guru At ‘Slide To The Crib’ EP Launch Party

We Join Thug Guru At ‘Slide To The Crib’ EP Launch Party

Dapivirine Ring: A Game-Changer For Women In Zimbabwe

Dapivirine Ring: A Game-Changer For Women In Zimbabwe

Wiz Khalifa Delivers Surprise Mixtape ‘See Ya’

Wiz Khalifa Delivers Surprise Mixtape ‘See Ya’

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo