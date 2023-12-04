Celebrities Who Suffered From Health Issues in 2023

In 2022, Jurassic Park actor Sam Neill was diagnosed with a rare blood cancer. Months after going into remission, he revealed in his memoir Did I Ever Tell You This? that he had Stage 3 angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma.

Neill said he discovered his swollen glands while promoting Jurassic World Dominion in Los Angeles. From there, he went through brutal “conventional chemotherapies” to help himself survive the terrifying fight.

“There were times in the last year where I had to look at myself in the mirror, and I wasn’t a pretty sight,” he said. “I was stripped of any kind of dignity. I was in, really, a fight for my life.”