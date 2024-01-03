Ja Rule Reveals He Opened 2024 in ‘Full Album Mode’

Ja Rule will make his return to music in 2024. Hitting X, Ja told fans he is “In full Album mode…”

2024 will be a big year for Ja Rule as it will mark his 25-year career in Hip-Hop, which the rapper will celebrate on tour.. Titled The Sunrise Tour, the celebration will commence in the U.K. and Ireland in Spring 2024. This milestone tour commemorates a quarter-century since the release of Ja Rule’s groundbreaking debut album, Venni Vetti Vecci.

With numerous chart-topping hits, including two albums— Rule 3:36 and Pain is Love—claiming the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart, Ja Rule’s impact spans decades. The Grammy-nominated artist, with triple platinum status, remains a force in the music industry. The tour will feature special guest performances by Keri Hilson, Lloyd, and MYA.

Limited pre-sale tickets for The Sunrise Tour will be available on Dec. 6, with general ticket sales starting on Dec. 8 at 9 a.m. GMT on ticketmaster.com. More global tour dates are anticipated to be announced in the near future.

Confirmed Upcoming Tour Dates and Venues:

Friday, Mar. 1, 2024 |CARDIFF, U.K. |Utilita Arena Cardiff

Saturday, Mar. 2, 2024 |LONDON, U.K. | OVO Arena Wembley

Sunday, Mar. 3, 2024 |BIRMINGHAM, U.K. |Utilita Arena

Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2024 |NOTTINGHAM, U.K. | Motorpoint Arena

Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2024 |LEEDS, U.K. | First Direct Arena

Saturday, Mar. 9, 2024 | LIVERPOOL, U.K. | M&S Bank Arena

Sunday, Mar. 10, 2024 | NEWCASTLE, U.K. |UPON TYNE Utilita Arena

Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2024 |DUBLIN, Ireland | 3Arena

Thursday, Mar. 14, 2024 | BELFAST, Ireland | SSE Arena Belfast

Sunday, Mar. 17, 2024 |GLASGOW, Scotland | OVO Hydro





