Additional Boyz II Men Show Confirmed For South African Tour

Local promoters G21 Live and Vertex Events in association with Kaya FM, today confirmed an additional show for the Boyz II Men South African tour, set for Wednesday, 1st November at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria.

The four city tour will kick off at the Grand Arena, GrandWest in Cape Town later this year, followed by Sunbet Arena in Pretoria, the Sun City Superbowl in the North West and concluding at the Durban International Convention Centre.

Limited tickets for this seated concert are now available only at Ticketpro www.ticketpros.co.za and range from R890 to R1590.

“Boyz II Men’s management team last night confirmed an additional show and we are delighted to announce it to the fans. As always we look forward to delivering yet another quality production with this multiple award winning music outfit. We urge the public to get their tickets as soon as possible to avoid any disappointment”, stated G21 Live frontman Glen Netshipise. “The tour will indeed be worth the long wait.”

BOYZ II MEN SOUTH AFRICAN TOUR DATES

Cape Town

Grand Arena, GrandWest

Tuesday, 31st October 2023

Pretoria

SunBet Arena, Time Square

Wednesday, 1st November 2023

Thursday, 2nd November 2023

North West

Superbowl, Sun City

Saturday, 4th November 2023

Durban

Durban International Convention Centre (ICC)

Sunday, 5th November 2023

The Boyz II Men South African tour will be powered by media partners Kaya FM and KFM 94.5