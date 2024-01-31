SZA Announced as 2024 GRAMMYs Performer

GRAMMY winner and leading nominee SZA is set to perform at the 2024 GRAMMY Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4.

With an impressive nine nominations, SZA is the most nominated artist this year, driven by the success of her chart-topping 2022 album, “SOS.” Her nominations include Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Progressive R&B Album, Best R&B Song, Best R&B Performance, Best Traditional R&B Performance, Best Melodic Rap Performance, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Having previously won a GRAMMY and with 24 nominations, SZA continues to make her mark on the music industry.

Other announced performers for Music’s Biggest Night include Billie Eilish, Billy Joel, Burna Boy, Dua Lipa, Joni Mitchell, Luke Combs, Olivia Rodrigo, Travis Scott, and U2. The 2024 GRAMMYs promise a star-studded lineup and fierce competition across various categories.





