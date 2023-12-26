38
Latto’s 25th Birthday Extravaganza Transforms Atlanta into Players Ball Celebration

Atlanta witnessed an unforgettable spectacle as hip-hop sensation Latto celebrated her 25th birthday at The Bank’s exclusive venue in a lavish bash produced by Hannah Kang of MBP Events. Themed “Hoes Up, Pimps Down” in homage to a Players Ball, the celebration unfolded as a dazzling showcase of fashion, music, and A-list personalities.

Legendary acts Tip “TI” and Tiny Harris, Flava Flav, and rap stars like 21 Savage, Flo Milli, and Young Nudy graced the event, elevating the night with unmatched star power. Dynamic hosting by Fly Guy DC and Flava Flav, along with a red carpet transformed into a Pimp Stroll, set the stage for a captivating evening.

Guests embraced the theme with stunning fashion statements, furs, animal prints, and extravagant hats, creating a visual feast. Latto’s birthday celebration marked a personal milestone and solidified her position as a cultural influencer, making the event a defining moment in Atlanta’s celebrity gatherings.






