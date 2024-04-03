Quincy Celebrates King Combs Birthday: ‘They Can Try and Stop Us’

Quincy shared a message for his brother Christian, aka King Combs, to celebrate his birthday. On Instagram, Quincy wrote, “They can try and stop us, but we are not STOPPIN THE COUPE.”

Who cares about a raid? King Combs enjoyed his birthday on Monday night. Partying and enjoying his 26th birthday with the Cali Plug Group.

In a video uploaded to Instagram, King Combs is iced out and shares a video from inside the party with a lady in his lap. According to Page Six, the party also included a club performance.

After the federal authorities ran through Diddy’s homes, King Combs was spotted on Instagram in an intimate moment with his girlfriend.

