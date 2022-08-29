ZiFM Stereo Announces Major Shuffle to its Line-up!

The ZiFM Stereo station manager, Danis Dube, (aka Danny that Guy) commented

In the month of August 2022, ZiFM Stereo celebrated 10 years of being on the airwaves, and to cap off the month, an exciting new line-up was announced, effective Monday 29 August 2022. Following the departure of fan-favourite Captain Awesome, the familiar voice of The Big Dawg, Tonderai ‘TK” Katsande returns to The Ignition Breakfast, ZiFM Stereo’s breakfast show. Joining him is a new name to ZiFM Stereo, Nokuthula Sithole, aka Noxy Divine Diva. Noxy hails from the City of Kings, Bulawayo and brings her welcome flavour of wit & energy to The Ignition Breakfast, weekdays from 6am to 10am.

Taking over The Big Show, fresh off winning the NAMA award for Outstanding Journalist – Radio earlier this year, Chamvary (real name Rumbidzayi Mugwira) joins the ZiFM Stereo team to much excitement from her fans. ZiFM Stereo listeners can expect her trademark energy and high-profile celebrity interviews to continue at her new home, weekdays from 10am to 2pm.

The Rush is the most exciting show on radio right now, and it continues with the dynamic duo of Simba Mudereri and Misred on weekdays 2pm to 6pm.

Returning to the Current Affairs line-up on ZiFM Stereo, the experienced journalist and powerhouse talk show host, Farai Mwakutuya is hosting Ask The MP every Wednesday evening from 7:30pm.

Noma Da Queen moves to the Weekend Breakfast on Saturday mornings, while Amard takes over The Love Lounge on Monday & Tuesday evenings, with TatendaGee hosting the official chart show, the ZiTop 40 on Saturday mid-mornings.

The ZiFM Stereo station manager, Danis Dube, (aka Danny that Guy) commented: “We have created a new line-up on radio that not only gives our listeners a fresh take on exactly what they want, but also maximizes the opportunities for our advertisers. We are thrilled about the new line-up and are looking forward to sharing the exciting journey with our existing listeners and new ones too! Making changes to the on-air team is always a bitter-sweet experience, but we believe we are cementing ourselves as the hottest station in the nation with the new on-air team and format. We want everyone to agree with us when we say that ZiFM Stereo is My Station, Your Station!”

He added that the station was not done with the exciting announcements, and that more changes could be made soon.