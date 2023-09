Nashawn Breedlove who acted as Lotto in 8 Mile has died at age 46. TMZ reports Breedlove died in his sleep at his New Jersey home. There is no cause of death reported.

Breedlove was also known by the rap name Ox and was featured on the soundtrack for the 2001 film The Wash.

Mickey Factz acknowledged the death, highlighting his “tenacity and aggressiveness.”

Rest in peace to Nashan Breedlove.