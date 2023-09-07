Cotton Fest Returns To The Mother City This November

Organisers of the highly anticipated entertainment and lifestyle experience today announced the return of Cotton Fest Cape Town, set to take place at the Hollywoodbets Kenilworth Racecourse on Saturday, 25th November 2023.

Back for the second edition in Cape Town later this year, Cotton Fest celebrates the new wave of talent through music, fashion and lifestyle. More than just a music festival, this multi-layered youth culture experience will once again include 2 concert stages, limited curated clothing and other merchandise, a selection of food stalls and an interactive sports area.

Known for merging both established and upcoming South African talent, Cotton Fest also showcases the diversities in music while fusing the gaps within the different local current movements. Cotton Fest Cape Town will feature some of South Africa’s finest talent performing over 2 stages.

The Festival

The Cotton Stage will feature headline artists from across the country while the second stage will feature the New Wave of young hip hop talent alongside some of the biggest names on the Amapiano and Hiphop scene right now.

Merch Store

Bringing together proudly SA brands, the merchandise area will showcase the best of what local creatives have to offer with unique pieces, limited branded fashion items and other sought after accessories. Festival goers will have a curated shopping experience as they cop merchandise at the Cotton Fest’s store.

Food Court

A variety of delectable food options and fully stocked bars will be positioned around the venue.

More: There’ll be photo booths and other exciting partner activations set up around the venue, as well as various chill areas to relax, recharge and reboot.

“Showcasing in Cape Town for the first time last December demonstrated the existence of the Cotton Fest movement which is alive and thriving in the city. Coming back bigger and better in 2023 was an obvious decision for the team” says co-founder Bianca Naidoo.

“The love and support in Cape Town was extremely humbling and the energy was exhilarating. We cannot wait for the experience later this year to further join forces with the Cape Town Cotton Fest family and build this united culture.”

Synonymous with youth culture in SA, the festival will once again be powered by various partners who share similar ideologies.

Tickets will be on sale at Webtickets and Pick ‘n Pay outlets nationwide from today. Early bird tickets go for R200, R250 for general admission tickets and R300 on the day of event.

