Indulge in brilliance with TCL Electronics – TCL Electronics, the global top 2 TV brand, is committed to provide its customers with an immersive gaming experience to captivate their senses and emotions, and making them feel deeply connected to the game. TCL is committed to delivering cutting-edge products, exemplified by their latest release, the TCL C755 QD-Mini LED 4K TV, offering unparalleled picture quality – now available to South African consumers.

More about TCL C755 QD-Mini LED 4K TV’s

Boasting characteristics such as Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, the C755 QD Mini LED TV offers an immersive IMAX-enhanced viewing journey. The former model comes in sizes ranging from 50, 55, 65, 75, 85 inches, while the new release introduces the larger 98-inch option.

TCL’s QD-Mini LED stands as a visual masterpiece, showcasing incredibly vibrant imagery with true-to-life colours and an exceptionally high contrast ratio. It also boasts enhanced peak brightness, a broader color spectrum, an expansive screen size, and an extended lifespan, solidifying its status as a cutting-edge display technology.

The complete screen meticulously segmented into more than 500 zones for 65” and above sizes. Through full-array local dimming, it accurately adjusts and harmonises the backlight and image by analysing the brightness level for each zone, as per the image signals. This guarantees that each frame can showcase an abundance of light and shadow intricacies.

TCL – The Leader of Cutting Edge Technology

As the leading creator of high-performance and cutting-edge technology, TCL harnesses the power of Quantum Dot technology, it reveals an astounding palette of more than one billion vivid and accurate colours, delivering an expanded colour range of up to 96% in accordance with the DCI-P3 standard. Immerse yourself in a rich spectrum of colours, where each hue bursts to life with unparalleled vibrancy and depth.

Cinematic audio and visuals

Designed to instill a sense of pride, genuine 144Hz displays offer superior resolution for sharper visuals. Navigate, compete, and engage in high-speed gaming with seamless precision, free from juddering, tearing, or smudging.

Indulge in cinematic audio and visuals with the IMAX Enhanced display. This meets the most stringent certification criteria for calibration, resolution, colour accuracy, brightness, contrast, frame quality, and audio performance. Ensuring that you relish a home entertainment experience that rivals the quality of the theatre.

TCL Electronics elevates innovation with an AI image enhancement processor that functions with the sophistication of an intelligent mind. Ultimately, it generates visual outputs that mirror the vibrant colours, exceptional contrast, and crystal clarity found in the natural world. The TCL C755 integrates the prowess of ONKYO’s 2.1 CH 50W Hi-Fi for 98.” This allows you an enchanting stereo audio experience. Unveiling an unparalleled level of depth, precision, and intricacy. Dolby Atmos delivers an immersive surround sound encounter that surrounds you completely.

TCL Elevating The Gaming Experience

Elevate your gaming to the next level with cutting-edge technology in action. Explore an enhanced display and audio experience, and enjoy seamless streaming with TCL Game Master. The slim profile and seamless panel of TCL C755 effortlessly integrates into any environment. Turning your home into a captivating masterpiece.

Experience the perfect fusion of art and technology with the TCL C755 QD-Mini LED 4K TV. Now available at HiFi Corp and Incredible Connection.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leader in the global television industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in more than 160 markets around the world. TCL specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio, and smart home appliances. Visit the TCL website at