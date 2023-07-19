Jann Klose Releases Captivating Single ‘All The Way Down’ from Acclaimed Album ‘Surrender’

Jann Klose, an award-winning pop singer-songwriter, is thrilled to announce the release of his latest single, ‘All The Way Down‘, taken from his highly acclaimed 7th studio album, ‘Surrender’. With its captivating melodies and heartfelt lyrics, ‘All The Way Down‘ showcases Jann Klose‘s immense talent and further solidifies his position as a true musical force.

‘All The Way Down‘ is a soul-stirring composition that beautifully encapsulates Jann Klose‘s signature sound. Blending elements of rock, pop, and folk, the song takes listeners on an emotional journey, exploring themes of introspection and personal growth. Jann’s poignant vocals effortlessly convey the song’s depth and sincerity, creating an intimate connection with the audience.

“All The Way Down” is really about learning to say NO. Sometimes our instinct is to walk away from a situation or relationship and even though we know better, we stay hoping that something will change. This song explores how far one will go before finally calling it quits,” explains Jann on the powerful message behind the single.

Released as the latest single from the critically acclaimed album ‘Surrender‘, ‘All The Way Down‘ has already received widespread praise from both fans and music critics alike. The album, which has been described as a masterful collection of introspective songs, showcases Jann Klose‘s growth as a songwriter and performer. With its seamless blend of infectious melodies and thought-provoking lyrics, ‘Surrender‘ has garnered attention worldwide, earning Jann a dedicated and ever-growing fanbase.

Earlier this month Jann joined the Recording Academy class of 2023 and is honored to now be a Grammy Awards voting member. “Having been Grammy nominated as part of the compilation album ‘Healthy Food For Thought’ and now working as a producer as well as an artist, it feels like a natural next step in my career,” says Jann.

About Jann Klose

Over the years, Jann Klose has established himself as a versatile and captivating artist, known for his powerful vocals, soulful songwriting, and remarkable stage presence. His music has taken him on international tours, sharing stages with industry icons such as Pat Benatar, John Oates of Hall and Oates, and Suzanne Vega. Jann’s unique blend of genres, combined with his ability to connect with audiences on a personal level, has garnered him a reputation as a true musical chameleon.

Download/Stream ‘Surrender’ Album HERE

Follow Jann Klose online

Website

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

Source: Melissa Conradie Agency