Wyclef Taps Pusha T, Flau’Jae, Lola Brooke And Capella Grey For New Single “Paper Right”

Multi-platinum, and multi Grammy Award®-winning worldwide superstar/rapper/producer/songwriter/composer and legendary founder of The Fugees WYCLEF JEAN has teamed up with Pusha T, Lola Brooke, Capella Grey and rapper/NCAA LSU basketball champ Flau’Jae for his new single “PAPER RIGHT” which is now available everywhere.

In a time where 54% of African Americans will retire into poverty, on “PAPER RIGHT,” Wyclef and the multi-generational cadre of hitmakers he’s brought together on his new single kick off 2024 with an anthemic, and undeniably crowd-moving track tackling the systemic economic wage and retirement gap while celebrating building generational wealth.

With visions of investing, real estate and making money plays for rainy days, “PAPER RIGHT” gives proof positive without proselytizing how saving money for the future no matter how big or small the amount to get one’s “PAPER RIGHT” is the ultimate flex.





