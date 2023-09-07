E! Africa Celebrates Black Culture On DSTV Access

Black Pop: Celebrating the Power of Black Culture will premiere on Sunday, 1 October – available to DStv Access Customers / Celebrity Game Night, E! News and Botched among shows newly accessible to a broader audience

E! Entertainment Television, the multi-platform brand dedicated to all things pop culture from NBC Universal International Networks & Direct-to-Consumer (NBCUIN & DTC) announced today that E! is newly available on DStv Access (Channel 124).

Extending beyond the DStv Premium and Compact packages to DStv Access, E! will now be accessible to a much larger audience, bringing many more viewers unrivalled access to Hollywood and the best of US reality television.

“We’re thrilled that our DStv Access Customers will now receive the wide range of compelling pop culture and reality content that the E! Entertainment channel has to offer,” says Georginah Machiridza, Executive Head of General Entertainment Channels. “From brand new special Black Pop: Celebrating the Power of Black Culture to SAFTA-winning Celebrity Game Night, E! News, Botched and much more, we continue striving to bring our customers the most diverse selection of content available for the greatest viewing experience possible.”

DStv Access subscribers can look forward to brand new series including the premiere of Black Pop: Celebrating the Power of Black Culture. In the special honoring black excellence, E! – in partnership with NBC News Studios and Unanimous Media, explores the influence of Black culture and how perseverance, excellence and an undeniable impact through music, television, sports and film changed culture forever. Executive produced by Stephen Curry and narrated by La La Anthony, the special event Black Pop: Celebrating the Power of Black Culture, is set to premiere on Sunday, 1 October on E! Other new series and seasons will be announced in the coming weeks.

Further, Access subscribers can now tune in to the compelling content line-up from E! including NBCUIN & DTC’s original production, the double SAFTA-winning Celebrity Game Night. Based on the Primetime Emmy Award-winning NBC series Hollywood Game Night, each episode is a starry array of local comedians, musicians, actors and media personalities competing in raucous challenges led by host Anele Mdoda and team captains Ayanda Thabethe and Jason Goliath.

Other programming now available to Access viewers include Botched, E! News, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Nikki Bella Says I Do, Vanderpump Rules and Watch What Happens Live, among others.

Black Pop: Celebrating the Power of Black Culture

This special programming event will cover all genres of pop culture and entertainment – celebrating music from the gospel roots of Mahalia Jackson to the Motown sound, the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, Black culture’s undisputable impact on fashion, television trailblazers from Diahann Carroll to Oprah Winfrey, sports legends like Sugar Ray Leonard and Laila Ali, the evolution of Black films and the pivotal talents that paved the way – all creating a cultural legacy that set the tone.

“We’re honored to have joined forces with E! and NBC News Studios to create ‘Black Pop’ to honor and celebrate the power of Black culture in sports and entertainment,” said Erick Peyton and Stephen Curry of Unanimous Media. “This special is a testament to the strength and impact of our community, and we’re grateful to all the voices who joined us in sharing their fondest memories and inspirations from years of Black excellence in pop culture history.”

“We take pride in being able to share these important cultural milestones and conversations that have influenced pop culture,” said Rod Aissa, Executive Vice President, Unscripted Content, NBC Universal television and streaming. “Our collaborative partnership with E!, NBC News Studios, Stephen Curry and Unanimous Media has brought a creative perspective to this powerful special that our viewers will enjoy.”

Black Pop features an array of celebrities such as Erika Alexander, Laila Ali, Jabari Banks, Da Brat, Tamar Braxton, Erica Campbell, Nick Cannon, Misty Copeland, Laverne Cox, Stephen Curry, Victor Cruz, Dapper Dan, Dominique Dawes, D-Nice, Cedric the Entertainer, Scott Evans, Vivica A. Fox, Charlamagne Tha God, Tamron Hall, Kevin Hart, H.E.R., Luke James, Coco Jones, Sugar Ray Leonard, Marsai Martin, Ne-Yo, Will Packer, Nina Parker, Billy Porter, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Wendy Raquel Robinson, Amber Ruffin, Stephen A. Smith, Justin Sylvester, Blair Underwood, Tank and more as they share their stories of achievements in music, television, sports and film, canonizing these moments as some of the greatest in pop culture history.

Upcoming Episodes Of Black Pop



Black Pop: Music premieres Sunday, 1 October

Black music has always been the heartbeat of America. However, its significance extends beyond dope beats and fun rhymes as it links to a rich history and tells a story of freedom. From the soulful era of Motown to the artistry of pop star royalty and more than 50 years of hip-hop, this episode explores how Black music shapes culture globally and tells the entire story of Black America’s hope, triumphs and unity.

Black Pop: Television premieres Sunday, 8 October

Although the impact of the Black experience on TV is undeniable, it took a beat to get there. This episode looks at that journey through the comedy gold in classics such as Good Times and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, the brilliance of Living Single, Scandal, Insecure, Pose and the modern-day laughs of Abbott Elementary. It’s a joyful celebration of Black America’s unapologetic presence on the small screen and the road to authentic representation.

Black Pop: Sports premieres Sunday, 15 October

The ability of the Black athlete to impress and impact pop culture is unmatched, leaving no doubt as to why the likes of Stephen Curry, Sugar Ray Leonard, Laila Ali, and Allyson Felix have been crowned with GOAT status. From breaking barriers to setting trends and negotiating deals, this episode delves into how Black athletes not only shape culture for all of America, but how they shift it too.

Black Pop: Film premieres Sunday, 22 October

From the start, Black people have helped shape American cinema. Although it wasn’t always easy, cinematic giants like Will Packer, cult classics such as Waiting to Exhale, Set it Off, Friday and even daring films like Get Out have found a way to make audiences laugh and think. This episode examines how Black excellence on the big screen has become a dominant force in pop culture, leaving an indisputable impact.

Black Pop is produced by NBC News Studios and Unanimous Media with Stephen Curry, Erick Peyton and Melissa Haizlip serving as executive producers. Charlise Holmes and Reniqua Allen-Lamphere serve as co-executive producers.

E! is available on DStv Channel 124.

Source: Jenny Griesel