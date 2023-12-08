SA Artist Danté Unveils Emotive Ballad ‘Flower Boy.’ – South African singer & songwriter Dante Francesconi, is known for his soulful vocals and heartfelt compositions. He has now released his latest single, “Flower boy” and I am personally killing the play!

The emotionally charged ballad takes listeners on a journey through Danté’s formative years working as a florist in Cape Town, encapsulating the challenges and growth he experienced during that time.

“Flower boy” is a poignant diary entry, delving into the ‘growing pains’ Danté faced while navigating the uncertainties of life. The song serves as a symbolic exploration of fear, self-doubt, and the quest for identity.

Danté collaborated with close friend and mentor Tory Du Plessis, alongside producer Ewald Jansen van Rensburg (Monark), to bring his vision to life. The result is a deeply meaningful and introspective track, marking a departure from his previous pop-influenced singles.

Danté’s musical style seamlessly blends elements of pop and singer/songwriter, showcasing his versatility and willingness to experiment with different genres. While his previous releases, “Run” and “Pick It Up,” displayed a more pop-oriented sound, ‘flower boy’ introduces a raw and vulnerable side of Danté, emphasizing the emotional depth of his songwriting.

About Danté

Danté, a Durban-born artist raised in Cape Town and currently residing in London, UK, discovered his passion for music at an early age. His powerful, emotive voice and unique songwriting ability have garnered attention and praise. Danté’s musical journey began with songwriting, and he has seamlessly evolved his style, experimenting with different sounds and genres.

Having only entered the music scene just last year, he has already achieved notable success with his debut singles. “Run” secured a spot in the Top 4 on East Coast Radio. Both “Run” and “Pick It Up” reached Number 1 on Radio Laeveld. This is only the beginning for this local talent!

