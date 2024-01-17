Onlogies Releases ‘Another Ghost’ Featuring TomyV. Welcome to the enchanting world and soulful harmony of this recent release.

The captivating musical collaboration by Onlogies (Erasmus Hendrikse) featuring the sublime vocals of TomyV. (Thomas Sibusiso Mthembu). Released on December 8, 2023, this exquisite track falls gracefully into the realm of Vocal Adult Contemporary, offering a timeless exploration of imperfection and embracing authenticity.

About the Song

‘Another Ghost’ is a melodic journey that transcends genres. With Onlogies infusing his illogical creativity into every note. Written 13 years ago, the song found its voice when TomyV lent his soulful vocals. This, creating a harmonious blend that resonates with the essence of being human. The lyrics weave a poignant narrative. Urging listeners to appreciate the beauty in imperfections and see others for who they truly are.

Artistic Collaboration

Onlogies, a trailblazer in music production since 2021, brings a unique creative freedom to the project. TomyV, a South African musical sensation, adds his own chapter to the narrative. Overcoming personal challenges to emerge as a versatile artist. The collaboration is a testament to their dedication to creating music that speaks to the heart.

Listening Experience

Immerse yourself in the beautiful arrangement and heartfelt lyrics of ‘Another Ghost’.

The song is not just a piece of music! It’s an invitation to connect with the emotions woven into each chord. The harmonious blend of Onlogies and TomyV creates an unforgettable musical experience that resonates with audiences across diverse tastes.

Listen and indulge in the soulful symphony of ‘Another Ghost’ HERE

“The song is about how in every person you meet, there are traits of your soulmate. People usually wait for someone better and more perfect. Later, one realises that everyone is perfect in their own imperfect way. That one should see other people for who they are rather than the person you want them to be. This song was written about 13 years ago and it was begging to be produced and performed. When Sibusiso Mthembu aka TomyV sang the first line of the verse we knew that the song has found its voice.” ~ Erasmus Hendrikse aka Onlogies

About Onlogies (Erasmus Hendrikse)

Onlogies, meaning illogical, is an embodiment of creative freedom. Since 2021, Onlogies has been crafting music from the heart, with a commitment to collaboration and breaking free from conventional norms.

Follow Online : Facebook / Instagram

About TomyV (Thomas Sibusiso Mthembu)

TomyV, born in Soweto, South Africa, is a musician, singer, and songwriter. Overcoming challenges, TomyV’s passion for music has led to significant artistic growth. Collaborating with esteemed artists, he has carved his path in the music industry, leaving an indelible mark.

Follow Online : Facebook / Instagram