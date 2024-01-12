21 Savage Delivers Third Solo Album ‘american dream’

21 Savage has made a powerful return with his latest album, american dream, a 15-track masterpiece that delves into the multifaceted aspects of the rapper’s journey. The album kicks off with a poignant spoken piece by 21 Savage’s mother, Heather Joseph, detailing the sacrifices she made for her son to live ‘his American Dream.’ This personal touch adds a chilling and heartfelt dimension to the project.

The lead track, “All Of Me,” previously teased in the album trailer, showcases 21 Savage reflecting on his ascent to fame, acknowledging the challenges and highlighting his resilience with lines like, “I know Satan down that path, but God walking with me.” The album, boasting a diverse musical palette, sees 21 Savage at his most lyrically complete, effortlessly navigating street anthems with collaborators like Lil Durk, Young Thug, and Travis Scott.

The rapper seamlessly transitions to different styles, from R&B-tinged ballads featuring Summer Walker (“Prove It”) and Brent Faiyaz (“Should’ve Wore a Bonnet”) to brooding tones alongside Mariah the Scientist (“Dark Days”). The album marks a significant evolution in 21 Savage’s songwriting, demonstrating his versatility and comfort in various musical mediums.

The american dream rollout began in December with 21 Savage dropping breadcrumbs throughout Atlanta, unveiling altered American flags created in collaboration with visual artist Hebru Brantley. These flags, adorned with only 21 stars instead of the traditional 50, symbolize the rapper’s history and personal connection to his music. They visually represent what it means to be Black in America.

Hebru Brantley, the creative mind behind the altered flags, expressed, “In creating this piece, I aimed to encapsulate the history of 21 Savage while incorporating elements of my own personal connection to his music. The flag itself is a powerful symbol, with illustrations deeply personal to both Savage and myself, speaking to his music, experiences, and the adversities he has faced.” The album is now available for fans to experience the comprehensive journey that is american dream.

You can hear the new album from 21 Savage below.





