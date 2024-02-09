Justin Timberlake Considers Interview with Oprah to Address Britney Spears Drama

Justin Timberlake may soon sit down with Oprah Winfrey. According to Page Six, Timberlake is considering a sit down with the talk show icon to detail everything in his relationship with Britney Spears.

According a source, “Justin is really not happy how things have gone down. He wants his new music to speak for itself, but that’s clearly not happening.”

Additionally, “The idea of a sit-down chat with someone like Oprah Winfrey was floated months ago and is now back on the cards.”

Recently, Justin Timberlake returned to the Saturday Night Live stage. One of the songs performed was “Selfish,” released last week, and he also debuted “Sanctified” with Tobe Nwigwe.

You can see both performances below.

Justin Timberlake revealed exciting news on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon as he announced his first tour in five years – The Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

The “Selfish” music video and the album release date announcement from Justin Timberlake coincided with a notable spike in social media engagement, according to data from the comparison team at CasinospotDK. Before making this revelation, Timberlake had 71,882,388 followers. His fan base grew to 72,319,501 after the news of the release of the new video, and the announcement of his album. This begs the fascinating issue of how much money a celebrity with this level of Instagram fame may make from sponsored posts. After doing some research, the comparison team discovered that Justin Timberlake may make anywhere from $675,635 to $863,452 for a single sponsored article.

