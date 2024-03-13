Offset Thanks Philly After Opening Show of First Solo Tour: ‘Believing in Myself and My Talent’

Offset is celebrating the launch of his Set It Off tour. Hitting X, Offset thanked Philadelphia and reflected on the road to this point.
“From trying to figure it out 2 years ago and feeling like I couldn’t do it to just trusting and believing in myself and my talent,” Offset wrote.
You can see the moment below.
My first tour as a solo artist. From trying to figure it out 2 years ago and feeling like I couldn’t do it to just trusting and believing in myself and my talent. Thank you to my fans… thank you Philly… Thank you SET IT OFF TOUR SHOW 1 pic.twitter.com/ucxK76bdO5
— OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) March 11, 2024
Presented by Live Nation, the 17-city tour celebrates Offset’s solo venture, showcasing his artistic prowess highlighted in his Oct. 2023 album of the same name. The album garnered acclaim for its collaborations with Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Future, Cardi B, Latto, and more.
“’SET IT OFF’ is more than a phrase, it’s a vibe we’re creating together. This tour is not just a series of concerts, it’s a journey into my mind. I’m ready to hit the road on my first solo headlining tour, bringing the heat and most importantly, giving the fans a new way to experience my music,” said Offset.
Commencing on March 10th at The Fillmore in Philadelphia, PA, the tour will traverse key U.S. cities, including New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, before concluding in Atlanta at Coca-Cola Roxy on April 10th. Presales start on Jan. 24th at 10 am local time, with the general on-sale launching on Jan. 26th at 10 am local time via LiveNation.com. The SET IT OFF TOUR marks a significant step in Offset’s solo journey, promising fans an unforgettable experience.
TOUR DATES:
Sun Mar 10 | Philadelphia, PA | The Fillmore Philadelphia
Tue Mar 12 | Silver Spring, MD | The Fillmore Silver Spring
Thu Mar 14 | New York, NY | Palladium Times Square
Fri Mar 15 | Boston, MA | Citizens House of Blues Boston
Sun Mar 17 | Toronto, ON | HISTORY
Tue Mar 19 | Detroit, MI | The Fillmore Detroit
Wed Mar 20 | Grand Rapids, MI | GLC Live at 20 Monroe
Fri Mar 22 | Cincinnati, OH | Bogart’s
Sat Mar 23 | Chicago, IL | Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Wed Mar 27 | Denver, CO | Fillmore Auditorium
Fri Mar 29 | Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Palladium
Sat Mar 30 | San Francisco, CA | The Masonic
Mon Apr 01 | Anaheim, CA | House of Blues Anaheim
Wed Apr 03 | Phoenix, AZ | The Van Buren
Fri Apr 05 | Dallas, TX | South Side Ballroom
Sun Apr 07 | Houston, TX | Bayou Music Center
Wed Apr 10 | Atlanta, GA | Coca-Cola Roxy