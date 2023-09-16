38
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Relationship Explained in 12 Clicks

The couple’s relationship was tested after they lost their third child, Jack. The model went through complications before the loss.

“We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital,” she said. “But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.”

They honored their son by getting matching tattoos and planting a Tree of Life in their Beverly Hills home. Legend also made his eighth album, LEGEND, special by including tracks about Jack.


