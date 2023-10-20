TRACE Urban Announces Return Of TRACE Fest – TRACE Urban, the leading destination for urban and contemporary music entertainment, are thrilled to announce a significant milestone for its viewers.

From Wednesday, 1 November 2023, TRACE Urban will be available to DStv subscribers across the spectrum. From the Premium package all the way through to the Access package.

This move reflects TRACE Urban’s commitment to providing its audience with uninterrupted access to the best urban and contemporary music content. Making it easier for fans to stay connected with their favorite music, artists, and cultural trends.

“MultiChoice are delighted to be bringing TRACE Urban to DStv Access customers.’ said Georginah Machiridza, Executive Head of General Entertainment Channels at Multichoice Group.

“We constantly tune-in to our viewers’ interests. Keeping abreast of their evolving taste as a means to enhance their experience. The addition of TRACE Urban strikes the right note. This, to an already exciting lineup of entertainment on DStv Access,” Machiridza adds.

TRACE Fest Returns

In addition to the exciting expansion, TRACE Urban are thrilled to announce the return of the highly anticipated TRACE Fest!

Music enthusiasts and entertainment aficionados, mark your calendars for Saturday, 2 December 2023. TRACE Fest, Unlocked by Vodacom, is ready to take the stage in Soweto, South of Joburg.

TRACE Fest has become an annual celebration of music, culture, and entertainment. Featuring some of the biggest names in the industry, electrifying performances, and memorable moments. This year’s event promises to be even more spectacular. With a lineup that will leave fans eagerly counting down the days.



“TRACE Urban will be available to our viewers through DStv’s Access packages. Everyone can enjoy the channel’s exceptional content throughout the year.” said Valentine Gaudin-Muteba, TRACE Southern and Lusophone Africa Managing Director.

She added “In line with the channel’s ongoing commitment to support local talent, we can confirm the return of TRACE Fest. Taking place on Saturday, 2nd December 2023. It’s going to be an unforgettable experience, Unlocked by Vodacom!”

Stay tuned to TRACE Urban (DStv Channel 325) for further updates and announcements regarding TRACE Fest as we approach the event date.