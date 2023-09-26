[WATCH] Memphis Bleek Claims DMX Chased Mase And Threatened Him in Miami

Memphis Bleek shared a number of never heard before stories about his time under the Roc-A-Fella umbrella on his recent visit to Drink Champs, including a funny encounter with Jay-Z, when he asked Hov for tickets to a Beyoncé concert and his response had Drink Cham;s hosts DJ EFN and N.O.R.E. in stitiches.

Bleek also spoke about his time around late Hip Hop icon DMX and the first time he met Ruff Ryders’ premier artist. The 534 emcee spoke about X, saying, “This is the first day I met X. Diddy and Bad Boy, and them are all riding down on the beach. Here come Ma$e on a scooter. That n***a X jumped out the car and started chasing Ma$e. ‘Yo! Get back here! Wait ’til I catch you, n***a!’”

Bleek continued, “So I’m in the back seat, like, ‘Yo! What the fuck happened between him and Ma$e?’ And nobody in the n***a crew was running behind him, trying to stop him. So I said, ‘Whoever this n***a is, he’s official.’”





