Daz Dillinger is looking for his royalties for his work on Dr. Dre’s The Chronic. Hitting Instagram, Daz asked when he could expect his royalties to come in.

“HAPPY 31st C DAY TO THE CHRONIC @drdre BUT WHEN CAN WE RECEIVE OUR ROYALITIES,” Daz wrote.” ARE YOU OR @interscope GONE ROBB US LIKE @deathrowrecords 2024 & THE N-GGAS FROM THE PAST WHO RAN IT. Str8 Bitchez FUCEM.”