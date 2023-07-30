37
Dr Colbert Mukwevho in Concert – 5 August at the Jembe Gardens, Meropa Casino

138 1 minute read

Catch South African reggae musician and producer, Dr Colbert Mukwevho, on Saturday, 5 August at the Jembe Gardens, Meropa Casino.

Born into a musical family in 1965, Dr Colbert Mukwevho joined his father’s and uncle’s band known as The Thrilling Artists in 1975. He started off as a backing singer and later became a bassist and the lead singer.

Dr Colbert Mukwevho has over 200 songs and 20 albums to his name and has become an activist against HIV and the abuse of women over the years.

In 2022, he received an honorary PhD degree in Arts and Social Sciences by the University of Venda.

Tickets are R150 and can be purchased at the Meropa Cash Desk.

EVENT DETAILS:

DATE: Saturday, 05 August 2023
TIME: 19h00
DATE: Saturday, 05 August 2023
VENUE: Jembe Gardens, Meropa Casino

59 Prov Roodepoort St, Ivypark X14, Polokwane


