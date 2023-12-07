NTS X Diesel Tracks SA Presents LikkyLiks – Discover the sounds of South Africa, from the vibrant streets of East London to the city of gold! Introducing LIKKYLIKS, a trans-woman, Jozi-based DJ who’s had her foot on every neck with her explosive Gqom sets.

Being a DJ’s DJ, she made it her business to get into the underground scene and place it on its rightful pedestal! Taking her music secret to streaming platforms and major stages like Vogue Nights, Boiler Room, and Johannesburg Pride.

Her cunty, stylistic, edgy expression of the genre is rooted in queer nightlife and mainstream platforms. Bringing her high-energy vibe from the decks to the dance floor, a serve every time! Experience Her Royal Highness, the Gqom Princess now! Check out her fiya mix here

NTS x Diesel TRACKS – The exploration of music & club culture continues with NTS x Diesel Tracks

Diesel is proud to announce that NTS x Diesel TRACKS, which launched globally last year, has landed in South Africa for the first time. Rooted in the connectivity of music and nightlife, TRACKS brings together a mix of progressive musical talent from around the globe. Promoting the universal language of club culture, connection, and party! Now the spotlight is on South Africa. Showcasing local emerging DJs that fly the flag for SA’s distinctive music scene and nightlife culture.

Every last Friday of the month, NTS x Diesel TRACKS SA will be championing local upcoming talents and allowing listeners to discover new sounds. Spanning genres like GQOM, House, Amapiano, Techno, Club, Experimental, and Drum & Bass.