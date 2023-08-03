30
Joseline Hernandez Charged With Two Felony Counts Of Battery On An Officer

After seemingly laughing off the accusations of assault on a police officer following her publicized brawl with Big Lex, reality star Joseline Hernandez has discovered that this was no laughing matter as she is now facing two felony counts of battery on an officer, according to TMZ.

Today(August 3), Hernandez was taken into custody following a court hearing in which she was hit with two counts of felony battery on an officer. It has not been confirmed whether or not she has been released.

Recently released bodycam footage shows Hernandez being combative with officers, which was the reason behind the initial resisting officers with violence charge. Hernandez has plead not guilty to all of the charges.

TheSource.com will update this story as more details develop.






