50
15
1
32
30
8
26
35
34
43
13
24
39
23
49
29
3
5
46
37
48
38
45
20
7
31
11
22
40
16
10
21
47
44
4
33
2
14
18
9
25

Eazy The Block Captain Adds Fuel To The Fire In Remy Ma Cheating Rumors

147 1 minute read

Over the weekend, Remy Ma’s Chrome 23 Battle Rap showcase ‘I Do What I Want’ featuring Geechi Gotti and Eazy the Block Captain had the internet buzzing. Geechi brought up alleged rumors that Remy Ma was cheating on her husband Papoose with Eazy the Block Captain. In the viral verse heard around the internet, Geechi talks to Remy claiming Papoose fought Eazy. 

Now video surfaces of Remy and Eazy together on stage and Eazy responds to Geechie during the battle and critics are claiming— Eazy didn’t deny the allegations.  

Watch below.

Watch the controversial verse below.






Source link

147 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Tory Lanez Says ‘Tough Times Don’t Last’ in Statement, Releases Merch Line

Tory Lanez Says ‘Tough Times Don’t Last’ in Statement, Releases Merch Line

Beatrice Tonhodzayi The Media Guru

USHER launches ‘Life is a Melody’ with Remy Martin – where the notes of Rémy Martin & the melodies of life intertwine in perfect harmony!

USHER launches ‘Life is a Melody’ with Remy Martin – where the notes of Rémy Martin & the melodies of life intertwine in perfect harmony!

Travis Scott’s UTOPIA Moves 500K Units First Week, Breaks Streaming Records

Travis Scott’s UTOPIA Moves 500K Units First Week, Breaks Streaming Records

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo