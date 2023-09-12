Experience The Power Of Neolodics’ In Their New Music Video ‘Undefeated’

The Power Of Neolodics, the electrifying musical duo formed by The Voice SA finalist, Vernon Barnard, and gifted songwriter Leon Vermaak, are making waves with the release of their debut single, “Undefeated.” What’s more, the duo recently released the music video for “Undefeated.” Inviting fans to visually immerse themselves in the song’s powerful message.

‘Undefeated’, a dynamic fusion of Vernon’s commanding vocals and Leon’s poignant songwriting, is now available for streaming. The song promises an unforgettable musical journey to captivate hearts and inspire souls.

Neolodics‘ creative synergy was discovered when Vernon and Leon were consequently brought together by a mutual friend two years ago. They realized they shared passion for music and a common vision. With Vernon as the charismatic lead vocalist and Leon as the evocative songwriter, they embarked on a journey that led to the formation of Neolodics. Again, the result is nothing short of spectacular.

Also, Vernon’s own rise to international acclaim is nothing short of remarkable. In spite of facing challenges from being born with glaucoma, which eventually left him blind.

Vernon’s unwavering determination and extraordinary vocal prowess have propelled him to the forefront of the music scene. His unforgettable audition on “The Voice,” garnered nearly 30 million views on YouTube.

Naturally, his success as a finalist on the show, solidified his status as a captivating recording artist. Following his triumphant appearance on “The Voice,” Vernon signed a major record deal. He has released multiple chart-topping singles, establishing himself as a prominent independent artist.

Leon is a gifted songwriter with a knack for crafting compelling lyrics and unforgettable melodies. Moreover, he brings his unique perspective and creative brilliance to Neolodics. His ability to channel intense emotions into his work has led to the creation of songs that leave a lasting impact and resonate deeply with audiences.

“‘Undefeated’ is a song that truly resonates with my personal journey.” shares Vernon. “In spite of life throwing many challenges at me, but also through music, I’ve found a creative outlet. Furthermore, the song encapsulates the power of resilience and unity. It’s about standing strong again, not just as individuals, but also together. I believe our listeners will find their own strength reflected in ‘Undefeated’.”

Leon adds, “In creating ‘Undefeated,’ I tapped into a time in my life filled with personal struggles. The process was as cathartic as it was inspiring. The song represents transformative power of adversity. Turning it into a catalyst for strength and unity. Also, collaborating with Vernon, an artist of exceptional talent and spirit has brought an emotional depth and authenticity to the music. I hope this will resonate with listeners.”

Neolodics‘ debut single, “Undefeated,” is available now on all major streaming platforms.

For more information and to Experience The Power Of Neolodics visit on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Instagram & www.neolodics.com