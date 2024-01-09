Lil Nas X Stretched on Cross on Artwork for New Single ‘J Christ’

Lil Nas X is definitely going to get the Internet talking with this one. Hitting social media, Lil Nas X has announced his new single “J Christ.” The album’s cover art features Lil Nas X stretched on a cross like Jesus.

“MY NEW SINGLE IS DEDICATED TO THE MAN WHO HAD THE GREATEST COMEBACK OF ALL TIME!” – Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X grabbed the ears of the Christian community when he revealed that he was heading into his Christian era. Hitting Twitter, Lil Nas posed the question “y’all mind if i enter my christian era?”

y’all mind if i enter my christian era ? pic.twitter.com/A6FHTK3MOE — ✟ (@LilNasX) November 30, 2023

Ever the troll, Lil Nas X then wrote: “making christian music does not mean i can’t suck dick no more. the two are not mutually exclusive. i am allowed to get on my knees for multiple reasons.”

Hearing the news, the artist formally known as Boonk Gang, now known as “Holy Gabbana” shunned the idea. “Don’t title a Christian and make others believe it’s ok for us to live in habitual/intentional sin.”

And Lil Nas X had time, writing, “it’s really insane how yall pretend some of our pastors aren’t getting piped down before the sunday service. yall do not know jesus personally stop trying to gatekeep him”

You can see it all below.

