A Veteran In The Women’s Movement Virginia Muwanigwa

At the Zimbabwe Gender Commission, I am quite confident that she is one of the forces behind the Commission’s sexual harassment awareness campaigns at institutions of higher learning. ZGC is also working on increasing the participation of women in the 2023 elections as part of its 2021 goals. At the same time, the Commission is busy compiling a database for Women Professionals and Executives to facilitate the inclusion of more women into senior management positions in parastatals. Sis Virgie, the CEO, says the database will offer appointing authorities a pool of qualified and experienced women for consideration. Maybe one day I will wake up as a board member as a result of this important initiative