A Veteran In The Women’s Movement Virginia Muwanigwa

She also has a media background and was once the Regional Coordinator and Head of the Editorial Department at Southern Africa Research and Documentation Centre in 2004. Along the way, she also served as the Chairperson and board member of the Women’s Coalition of Zimbabwe, Chairperson of Women and Land in Zimbabwe, and as Director of the Humanitarian Information Facilitation Centre (HIFC). While she was at HIFC, part of her key result areas were on capacity building for journalists and humanitarian NGOs. Some of her successes at HIFC included co-implementing a three-year Women Journalists Mentoring Programme which facilitated the transfer of leadership and media skills to 45 young female journalists working with experienced mentors.