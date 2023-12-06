Jeannie Mai Found Out About Jeezy Divorce at the Same Time as Everyone Else

During an interview last week, Jeannie Mai told Jennifer Hudson that she found out her estranged husband, Young Jeezy, filed for divorce at the same time as everyone else. The TV host claims the rapper who’s real name is Jay Jenkins blinded her. Jeezy stated he was already separated from Mai prior to filing. The reports also revealed that they’d signed a prenuptial agreement and that Jeezy is seeking joint legal custody of their young daughter.

Jeannie Mai met the strongest version of herself this past year 💕 pic.twitter.com/TXOEUxe4SP — The Jennifer Hudson Show (@JHudShow) December 4, 2023

Jeannie Mai claims she found out about her divorce from Jeezy like the rest of the world … which couldn’t be any further from the truth — at least from her estranged husband’s POV.

Sources close to the couple tell TMZ Hip Hop that Jeannie Mai being blindsided by the divorce filing is absolutely false … ’cause the clear signs of their uncoupling were long established and manifesting right before their eyes.

We’re told the couple serially engaged in marriage counseling — with multiple therapists — before Jeezy came to the realization that the relationship was “irretrievably broken.”

No matter who the professional was, it seems like Jeezy walked away with the same answer. Clearly, it would appear he feels the writing was on the wall here … and that Jeannie’s suggestion this came out of nowhere is disingenuous. Thoughts?





