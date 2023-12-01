ShaanCPT Unleashes Festive Anthem ‘AmaVibes.’ – Following an impressive five-week reign on Heart FM SA Top 10 chart with single “She Got Me,” ShaanCPT gears up to captivate audiences once again. This time, with the release of a scintillating new track titled “AmaVibes,” perfectly timed for the festive season.

About the Festive Anthem – ‘AmaVibes’

The infectious single is an ode to revelry. Capturing the essence of carefree living and the joy of celebration through the mediums of dance and partying. “AmaVibes” is an invitation to embrace life’s pleasures. The lyrics exude a carefree and celebratory vibe. Shaan paints a vivid picture of being on top of the world. Dancing with beautiful companions, and living a lifestyle reminiscent of a celebrity.

The chorus features a rhythmic refrain of “o yoh yoh yoh.” This, adding a nostalgic touch. An era when ShaanCPT and his close-knit friends frequented the club scene every weekend. The lively chant became their signature anthem on the dance floor. Symbolizing the vibrant moments shared during those carefree nights.

Shaan’s “AmaVibes” is poised to become the go-to anthem for those seeking good times and fun this festive season. The artist extends an open invitation for everyone to join in the celebration experiencing the infectious energy of the track.

As ShaanCPT continues to make waves in the music scene, “AmaVibes” promises to be the soundtrack of the season. Setting the stage for unforgettable moments of joy and celebration.

Download / Stream ‘AmaVibes’ here

Follow ShaanCPT Online

Facebook / Instagram

If you enjoyed reading ShaanCPT Unleashes Festive Anthem ‘AmaVibes’, read more on the Amapiano genre here