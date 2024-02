Condolences to Tina Knowles, who is mourning the loss of her brother, Rowland Martin Buyince. Rowland went by the name Butch and was 77 years old at the time of death.

“My Beautiful big brother Butch went to be with God this weekend,” Knowles wrote on Instagram. “I will miss him so much! He was a career Airforce man.”

You can read Knowles’ full message below.