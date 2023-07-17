[WATCH] Dr. Dre Reveals Most of Today’s Hip-Hop He Doesn’t Like: ‘But I’m Not Hatin’

Dr. Dre was a guest on Kevin Hart’s talk show Hart to Heart and spoke about the quality of Hip-Hop today, revealing he isn’t a fan of most of what it produced today.

“Anybody that’s talking about the state of Hip Hop right now, when talking about it from a negative place, sounds like somebody’s fuckin’ grandfather,” Dre said. “This is just what it is. Hip Hop is evolving. If you don’t like it, don’t listen to it, you know what I’m saying?”

But does Dr. Dre not specifically like? “I’m keepin’ it all the way 100 with you. Some of this shit, most of this shit, I don’t like. I don’t listen to a lot of that shit. But I’m not hatin’ on it. I’m never gonna hate on it. These kids are using what’s at their fingertips”

Also, during the conversation, Dr. Dre spoke highly of Kendrick Lamar, labeling him a “forever artist.”

“Kendrick Lamar is a real motherfuckin artist, the true definition of the word,” Dr. Dre said. “Only thing I can take credit for is opening the door. He’s done everything else for himself. Him and Dave Free.”

He added, “He’s one of the artists we call a ‘forever artist.’ He can disappear for five years and come back and fuck our heads up.”

